Adultish: The Pilot

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. It’s time for our brand new music show, Adultish. Hosted by the hilarious Ceddywap, Dan Laflare, and Matt Wong. Tune in as they discuss all that’s going on with music and the culture surrounding it. But remember, if you don’t laugh at all, you’re a bit too old, and if you can’t stop laughing, you’re a bit too young for this. Let’s try to keep it, Adultish.

