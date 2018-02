Listen to our hilarious hosts as they Trash or Gas a local artist by the name of Danville. Dan LaFlare turns into Dan LaFlop, this episode only! Send your music in if you want to be a part of our Trash or Gas segment. But remember, if you don’t laugh at all, you’re a bit too old, and if you can’t stop laughing, you’re a bit too young for this. Let’s try to keep it, Adultish.

Instagram & Twitter: @er_adultish

Editing & music by Isaac Massillon