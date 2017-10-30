Outta Bounds: Don’t Be Kwame Brown

Welcome back! Outta Bounds is here with more hot takes on everything happening in the sports world. On this episode, the hosts give their NFL power rankings, discuss Lonzo and Lavar Ball, NBA injuries, and of course there’s more in store. When you’re done listening, be sure to go follow us on Twitter @OuttaBoundsER and on Instagram @fgcueagleradio. Without further ado, press play and enjoy.

Edited by Nicholas Michel

Music provided by stockmusic.net