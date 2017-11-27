Select Page

Outta Bounds: Everything’s Smaller in Texas

By | Nov 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

Welcome back, family! On this episode, the hosts discover Ash’s hidden talent, discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sideline drama, Kevin Durant’s leadership (or lack there of), Heisman trophy hopefuls and, of course, there’s more. Without further ado, heat up a plate of those Thanksgiving leftovers, sit back, press play and enjoy the latest edition of Outta Bounds.

Edited by Nicholas Michel

Music provided by stockmusic.net

Intro Song: Swag Surfin (Instrumental) by F.L.Y.

Eagle Radio Staff

