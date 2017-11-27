Outta Bounds: Everything’s Smaller in Texas
Outta Bounds: Everything's Smaller in Texas
Welcome back, family! On this episode, the hosts discover Ash’s hidden talent, discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sideline drama, Kevin Durant’s leadership (or lack there of), Heisman trophy hopefuls and, of course, there’s more. Without further ado, heat up a plate of those Thanksgiving leftovers, sit back, press play and enjoy the latest edition of Outta Bounds.
Edited by Nicholas Michel
Music provided by stockmusic.net
Intro Song: Swag Surfin (Instrumental) by F.L.Y.