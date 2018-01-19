Outta Bounds: New Year, Same Lavar

Happy New Year! We didn’t get left in 2017, and we’re glad to see that neither did you. On this episode, the hosts discuss the NFL Playoffs, the approaching NBA trade deadline, more Ball family drama, and there’s always more in store with the Outta Bounds cast. Press play and share your thoughts with us on Twitter @OuttaBoundsER!

Edited by Jackeline Juarez

Music provided by stockmusic.net

Intro Song: A Baybay by Hurricane Chris