2017 brought us so many great sports moments, and the Outta Bounds cast is here to recap them all. From Super Bowl LI to the MLB World Series and everything in between. Without further ado, hop in the time machine and take this trip through 2017 with us!

Edited by Jackeline Juarez

Music provided by stockmusic.net

Intro Song: Gucci Gang (Instrumental) by Lil Pump