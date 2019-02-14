Advertisement

Outta Bounds: Trading Time

https://soundcloud.com/fgcueagleradio/outta-bounds-trading-time-1/s-fCFTu

On this episode of Outta Bounds, our hosts discuss the NBA trade deadline, all-star game predictions, and more! Check it out to hear some hot, fresh takes!

