Outta Bounds: We are the Champions

By | Feb 7, 2019 | , | 0 |

https://soundcloud.com/fgcueagleradio/outta-bounds-we-are-the-champions

The Patriots have won it again! Listen on this week’s episode of Outta Bounds as the hosts discuss the post Super Bowl, Kyler Murray’s career decision and more.

