It’s time for the best part of Friday! Welcome to another hot hot hot episode of Outta Bounds. On this episode, the hosts discuss the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and the Blake Griffin trade. Give the episode a listen, then head over to Twitter and share your Super Bowl predictions with us @outtaboundser.

Edited by Kayla Hannibal

Music provided by stockmusic.net

Intro Song: Ice Tray (Instrumental) by Quality Control