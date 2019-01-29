Select Page

The Basement Podcast: The Festishization and Degradation of Women of Color

By | Jan 29, 2019 | , | 0 |

The Basement Podcast: The Fetishization and Degradation of Women of Color

 https://soundcloud.com/fgcueagleradio/the-basement-podcast-the-fetishization-and-degradation-of-women-of-color/s-h8ENO

The fetishization of women of color and the degradation of black women in America featuring Brittani Anderson & Ashton Hartley.

Edited by: Tyler Schmauch

Rate:

About The Author

Chad-Anthony Schloss

Related Posts

The Basement: Navigating a PWI

The Basement: Navigating a PWI

January 22, 2019

YasGirl: The Finale

YasGirl: The Finale

December 14, 2018

The Basement: Race in America

The Basement: Race in America

December 3, 2018

YasGirl: Controversial Tweets

YasGirl: Controversial Tweets

November 30, 2018

Outta Bounds: How ‘Bout Them Boys?

Outta Bounds: How ‘Bout Them Boys?

November 29, 2018

The Basement: Colorism In The Latinx Community

The Basement: Colorism In The Latinx Community

November 19, 2018

YasGirl: Forgiveness

YasGirl: Forgiveness

November 16, 2018

Outta Bounds: Making Moves

Outta Bounds: Making Moves

November 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews