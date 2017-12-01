Select Page

The Round Table: Net Neutrality

The imminent death of the internet lies in the hands of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) who will decide the fate of net neutrality in early December. On this episode, the hosts discuss their thoughts on net neutrality and how it will affect Americans.  Press play, and share your thoughts with us on social media.

Edited by Jackeline Juarez & Music provided by stockmusic.net

