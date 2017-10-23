Advertisement

UNFILTERED: If You’re Listening To This, It’s Too Late

By | Oct 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

Guess what time it is? *eyes emoji* It’s time for another JUICY episode of UNFILTERED! Exciting, right? On this episode, the hosts discuss Halloween plans, the word around the nest, Kevin Hart, Gucci Mane, and so so so so so so so sooooo much more.! Don’t forget to use #GetSpooky to share your Halloween stories and costume pictures with us. You never know, we may respond. Stay UNFILTERED!

Edited by Imani Williams, Jackeline Juarez and Nicholas Michel

Music provided by stockmusic.net

