Jun 12, 2017

UNFILTERED: Summer Edition - Show Me The Money!

Psssttt.. Guess what? The second episode of the summer edition of UNFILTERED is here! Exciting right? Well in this episode, the hosts give their takes on financial aid, music, the return of Raven Symone to Disney Channel, and you already know there’s a ton more in store. Did we mention that Chad returned to the street?? Sheesh! Why are you still reading this? Press play!

Edited byÂ Nicholas Michel

Music provided by stockmusic.net

Eagle Radio Staff

