UNFILTERED: Ep. 10 – The Season Finale

ER Illustration / Keyera Lyn

This is it! The semester is coming to a close and we’re proud to bring you the finale of our fun-filled first season. On this episode, the cast discusses fraternity and sorority life, crazy significant others, international updates, and a lot more.  The hosts also say their farewells to Deanna and Missy as they graduate and go on to bigger and better things. This is far from the end though! Stay tuned because we’ll be staying real, raw, and UNFILTERED all summer long!

Edited by Kress Estime.
Music provided by stockmusic.net

