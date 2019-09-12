Select Page

Amazon Rainforest: FGCU Student Raising Awareness

ENTV Features a student, Eddie Roman Tarabillo, raises awareness at FGCU about Bolivia and the Amazon Rainforest fires.

Editor: Samantha Romero
Film: Samantha Romero, Avalon Gordy

Samantha Romero

