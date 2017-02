In the third episode of Beyond the Nest, Miguel Rodriguez chats with FGCU women’s basketball player China Dow about family, the transfer process and playing with Whitney Knight.

Produced by Katie Hopkins and Brad Young.

Music: “Percussion” by Matti Paalanen via Soundcloud, through Creative Commons.

Graphics by Audrey Mobley.