Advertisement

Select Page

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 4 – Mario Leon

By | Mar 31, 2017 | , , | 0 |

Eagle News Sports Editor Miguel Rodriguez sits down with FGCU baseball’s Mario Leon at Swanson Stadium to talk about being raised in Cuba and his experience so far at FGCU in the fourth episode of Beyond the Nest.

To previous episodes of Beyond the Nest, click here: eaglenews.org/category/en-tv/entv-sports/beyond-the-nest

Filmed by Katie Hopkins and Brad Young. Edited by Katie Hopkins.

Music: “Percussion” by Matti Paalanen via Soundcloud, through Creative Commons.

Graphics by Audrey Mobley.

Rate:

About The Author

ENTV Staff

Related Posts

Eagle News Does: NCAA Basketball Brackets

Eagle News Does: NCAA Basketball Brackets

March 16, 2017

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

March 15, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball to face FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

FGCU men’s basketball to face FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2017

Eagle News Does: Real vs. Fake Headlines

Eagle News Does: Real vs. Fake Headlines

March 7, 2017

Eagle Eats: Avocado Breakfast Pizza

Eagle Eats: Avocado Breakfast Pizza

March 6, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball takes ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship Final

FGCU men’s basketball takes ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship Final

March 5, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball rides strong performance from Goodwin to book a spot in the ASUN Final

FGCU men’s basketball rides strong performance from Goodwin to book a spot in the ASUN Final

March 3, 2017

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 3 – China Dow

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 3 – China Dow

February 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews