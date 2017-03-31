Beyond the Nest: Ep. 4 – Mario Leon

Eagle News Sports Editor Miguel Rodriguez sits down with FGCU baseball’s Mario Leon at Swanson Stadium to talk about being raised in Cuba and his experience so far at FGCU in the fourth episode of Beyond the Nest.

Filmed by Katie Hopkins and Brad Young. Edited by Katie Hopkins.

Music: “Percussion” by Matti Paalanen via Soundcloud, through Creative Commons.

Graphics by Audrey Mobley.