Advertisement

Select Page

Eagle News Does: The Jinx Challenge

By | Jan 24, 2017 | , | 0 |

The Eagle News staff members attempt to “jinx” each other in this episode of “Eagle News Does.” Some of them were more successful than others.

Rate:

About The Author

Cassidy Mace

Cassidy Mace is a senior majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland but has worked her way down the East Coast and somehow ended up in Florida. She is a firm believer in the power of a strong cup of coffee and hip-hop music. If Cassidy isn’t busy directing the next big ENTV video, you can find her on the beach and/or eating tacos.

Related Posts

Swimming and diving routes Miami for 10th dual-meet victory

Swimming and diving routes Miami for 10th dual-meet victory

January 22, 2017

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

January 20, 2017

Eagle Eats: Dark Chocolate and Coconut Truffles

Eagle Eats: Dark Chocolate and Coconut Truffles

December 30, 2016

Is Dunk City still alive?

Is Dunk City still alive?

December 17, 2016

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 1 – Albert Ruiz

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 1 – Albert Ruiz

December 11, 2016

Eagle News Does: A Gift Exchange

Eagle News Does: A Gift Exchange

December 6, 2016

Students express concern with lack of advisors in College of Arts and Sciences

Students express concern with lack of advisors in College of Arts and Sciences

December 4, 2016

Programming Board seals annual Winter Wonderland “with a snowball”

Programming Board seals annual Winter Wonderland “with a snowball”

December 2, 2016

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram