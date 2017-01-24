Eagle News Does: The Jinx Challenge
The Eagle News staff members attempt to “jinx” each other in this episode of “Eagle News Does.” Some of them were more successful than others.
By Cassidy Mace | Jan 24, 2017 | ENTV, ENTV Entertainment | 0 |
Cassidy Mace is a senior majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland but has worked her way down the East Coast and somehow ended up in Florida. She is a firm believer in the power of a strong cup of coffee and hip-hop music. If Cassidy isn’t busy directing the next big ENTV video, you can find her on the beach and/or eating tacos.
