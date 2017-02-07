Advertisement

Select Page

Eagle News Does: Reading Old Facebook Statuses

By | Feb 7, 2017 | , | 0 |

In this episode of “Eagle News Does,” members of the staff embarrass themselves by reading some of their old Facebook statuses.

Rate:

About The Author

Cassidy Mace

Cassidy Mace is a senior majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland but has worked her way down the East Coast and somehow ended up in Florida. She is a firm believer in the power of a strong cup of coffee and hip-hop music. If Cassidy isn’t busy directing the next big ENTV video, you can find her on the beach and/or eating tacos.

Related Posts

FGCYou: Ep. 1 – Paul Olivera

FGCYou: Ep. 1 – Paul Olivera

February 3, 2017

Brandon Goodwin scores 29 as FGCU men’s basketball moves to 7-1 in ASUN play with victory over UNF

Brandon Goodwin scores 29 as FGCU men’s basketball moves to 7-1 in ASUN play with victory over UNF

January 31, 2017

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 2 – Evita Leter

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 2 – Evita Leter

January 29, 2017

Eagle News Does: The Jinx Challenge

Eagle News Does: The Jinx Challenge

January 24, 2017

Swimming and diving routes Miami for 10th dual-meet victory

Swimming and diving routes Miami for 10th dual-meet victory

January 22, 2017

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

January 20, 2017

Eagle Eats: Dark Chocolate and Coconut Truffles

Eagle Eats: Dark Chocolate and Coconut Truffles

December 30, 2016

Is Dunk City still alive?

Is Dunk City still alive?

December 17, 2016

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram