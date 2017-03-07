Eagle News Does: Real vs. Fake Headlines
Members of the Eagle News staff attempt to guess if headlines are real or fake in this edition of Eagle News Does.
Filmed and edited by Cassidy Mace.
Music: “Uplifting Pop Funk Instrumental” by von taiiga via SoundCloud through Creative Commons.
Articles referenced in this video:
1. http://www.nbcnews.com/video/orange-colored-trump-a-gator-turning-heads-in-south-carolina-874597443823
2. http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/delco/Teen-robbed-of-meatball-sub-at-gunpoint.html
3. http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/nationnow/2011/10/couple-lost-in-corn-maze-call-911.html