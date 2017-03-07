Advertisement

Eagle News Does: Real vs. Fake Headlines

Mar 7, 2017

Members of the Eagle News staff attempt to guess if headlines are real or fake in this edition of Eagle News Does.

Filmed and edited by Cassidy Mace.

Music: “Uplifting Pop Funk Instrumental” by von taiiga via SoundCloud through Creative Commons.

Articles referenced in this video:
1. http://www.nbcnews.com/video/orange-colored-trump-a-gator-turning-heads-in-south-carolina-874597443823
2. http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/delco/Teen-robbed-of-meatball-sub-at-gunpoint.html
3. http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/nationnow/2011/10/couple-lost-in-corn-maze-call-911.html

Cassidy Mace

Cassidy Mace is a senior majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland but has worked her way down the East Coast and somehow ended up in Florida. She is a firm believer in the power of a strong cup of coffee and hip-hop music. If Cassidy isn’t busy directing the next big ENTV video, you can find her on the beach and/or eating tacos.

