EagleTalk – LONGBOARDING

Nov 19, 2013

EagleTalk with Tyler Shore is at it again. Jasper Toppingham asks students what they think about FGCU’s new longboarding restrictions.

  Luke Janke on October 13, 2014 at 9:56 pm

    This is both hilarious and informative (?)

