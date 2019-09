Filmed by: Samantha Romero and Avalon Gordy

Edited by: Avalon Gordy

Produced by: Avalon Gordy

FGCU’s Alumni Association allocated $5,000 to the legacy bench; whereas, Student Government devoted $40,000. ENTV went out and asked FGCU students their thoughts on the price of the new bench on campus. This is what some of them had to say about the matter.