The graduating seniors of Eagle Media talk about their journey at FGCU and with Eagle Media and what they hope to be remembered for.

Filmed and edited by Cassidy Mace and Katie Hopkins.

Graphics by Audrey Mobley.

Music: “DRIVE”- Fresh Upbeat Pop Background Music by Nicolai Heidlas Music via SoundCloud through Creative Commons.