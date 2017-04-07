FGCYou: Ep. 2 – Sara Lohbauer

In the second episode of FGCYou, senior biology major and chemistry minor Sara Lohbauer talks about breast cancer research, starting the FGCU Cancer Research Program and being inducted into the FGCU Hall of Fame.

Filmed and edited by Katie Hopkins and Cassidy Mace.

Graphics by Audrey Mobley.

Music: “DRIVE”- Fresh Upbeat Pop Background Music by Nicolai Heidlas Music via SoundCloud through Creative Commons.

Watch the previous episode featuring Paul Olivera here:

Filmed and edited by Katie Hopkins and Cassidy Mace.