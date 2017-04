In the third episode of FGCYou, senior biology major Brandon Peterson talks about THE Big C, his work with Special Equestrians and his return to service.

Filmed and edited by Katie Hopkins and Rachel Iacovone.

Graphics by Audrey Mobley and Zack Rothman.

Music: “DRIVE”- Fresh Upbeat Pop Background Music by Nicolai Heidlas Music via SoundCloud through Creative Commons.