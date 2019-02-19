Hard Hitters: Super Bowl Edition
In the first episode of 2019, the crew goes on an adventure around campus to find out who everyone is rooting for in this year’s Super Bowl; Rams vs. Patriots.
Select Page
By Devonte Richardson | Feb 19, 2019 | ENTV, ENTV Sports | 0 |
In the first episode of 2019, the crew goes on an adventure around campus to find out who everyone is rooting for in this year’s Super Bowl; Rams vs. Patriots.
February 19, 2019
January 22, 2019
January 22, 2019
November 20, 2018
November 19, 2018
November 12, 2018
November 5, 2018
November 5, 2018