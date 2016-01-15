Planet Fitness celebrates ribbon cutting with “The Biggest Loser” winner

Story by: Klaudia Balogh

On Tuesday, Planet Fitness celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony in San Carlos Park.

The newest location of the franchise opened Dec. 17 and has shown a growing interest with locals. There are three other locations in Fort Myers

“So far the turnout has been phenomenal,” said Kris Glidden, the franchisee and owner of Planet Fitness in San Carlos. “We love the response as far as memberships and the business side of things, but also just the people too we’ve been meeting here. It’s been really nice.”

To make the ribbon cutting a unique event, a familiar face joined the ceremony. Planet Fitness invited Danni Allen, the season 14 winner of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.”

Planet Fitness, as the main sponsor of the show “The Biggest Loser,” wants to reach people who wouldn’t typically walk into a gym.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Allen said. “The more I get to move around and travel and show people that it’s not as hard as you think; just walk through that front door and there are people here to guide you.”

Planet Fitness is known for its judgment-free zone and non-intimidating environment, welcoming new and regular gym-goers with a variety of cardio and weight equipment along with different specialty rooms — abs and stretching and PF 360 — so members can choose from a number of ways to train.

Besides workout equipment, tanning beds and massage chairs are also available in the facility depending on the member’s membership type.

For more information on memberships, visit planetfitness.com or visit the gym at 18011 South Tamiami Trail.