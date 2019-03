Florida Gulf Coast University’s programming board hosted its first Mardi Gras event for students in the Cohen Center ballroom. Students enjoyed gumbo, cupcakes, balloon art and tarot card reading. 80-100 students showed up for this event.

Produced by: Kaela Thompson

Filmed by: Roni Mahoney, Joseph Cornett, Leticia Menzanno and Kaela Thompson

Edited by: Veronica Mahoney, Joseph Cornett and Kaela Thompson