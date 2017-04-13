Advertisement

Select Page

16th Annual LUNAFEST coming to Naples

By | Apr 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

A film festival promoting awareness of various women’s issues will hit the FGCU area May 11.

This film festival, LUNAFEST, will screen short films that promote women’s wellbeing and highlight women filmmakers with proceeds going toward local women’s initiatives.

The fest aims to bring women together in the community and will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Collier County at Paragon Pavilion.

According to a LUNAFEST press release from April 10, the nine films, which range from animation to drama, cover many topics women face daily such as health, motherhood, body image, aging, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

One film being screened is “Another Kind of a Girl,” which tells the story of the 17-year-old filmmaker herself and her life within a Syrian refugee camp.

It was the first time the young filmmaker, Khaldiya Jibawi, used a video camera, but the reflective story has gone on to be screened at the Kassel Documentary Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival, Punto de Vista Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival.

Tying in with the theme of highlighting issues women face, the proceeds from the festival will go specifically toward the Breast Cancer Fund and Girls on the Run of Collier County.

“Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA, The Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, raised over $965,000 for Breast Cancer Fund and over $2,600,000 for other women’s non-profit organizations,” the press release reads.

The film festival begins at 6:30 p.m. with the movies starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 per person.

Rate:

About The Author

Julia Browning

Julia Browning is a senior studying journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s lived in Florida her entire life and plans to expand her geographical horizons after graduation, writing about her experiences along the way. Aside from writing articles for entertainment and lifestyle, she also enjoys writing creatively and is always in the process of researching a story. If Julia’s not in the newsroom she’s probably buried in a book, in a Netlfix binge that’s gone a little too far, or cheers-ing with her friends at happy hour.

Related Posts

‘Amerikkkan Bad A$$’ is full of laidback beats, heavy-hitting lyrics

‘Amerikkkan Bad A$$’ is full of laidback beats, heavy-hitting lyrics

April 12, 2017

Revamp your old school supplies

Revamp your old school supplies

April 10, 2017

FGCU student channels pain through art

FGCU student channels pain through art

April 9, 2017

Live music in the Fort Myers area

Live music in the Fort Myers area

April 8, 2017

Naples restaurant provides a unique experience with organic food and clothes

Naples restaurant provides a unique experience with organic food and clothes

April 7, 2017

Apollo Fresh brings a unique twist to mainstream rap

Apollo Fresh brings a unique twist to mainstream rap

April 6, 2017

FGCU’s Nest Fest doesn’t disappoint

FGCU’s Nest Fest doesn’t disappoint

April 6, 2017

Waka Flocka and Rae Sremmurd were adorably rambunctious at this year’s Nest Fest

Waka Flocka and Rae Sremmurd were adorably rambunctious at this year’s Nest Fest

April 6, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews