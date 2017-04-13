16th Annual LUNAFEST coming to Naples

A film festival promoting awareness of various women’s issues will hit the FGCU area May 11.

This film festival, LUNAFEST, will screen short films that promote women’s wellbeing and highlight women filmmakers with proceeds going toward local women’s initiatives.

The fest aims to bring women together in the community and will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Collier County at Paragon Pavilion.

According to a LUNAFEST press release from April 10, the nine films, which range from animation to drama, cover many topics women face daily such as health, motherhood, body image, aging, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

One film being screened is “Another Kind of a Girl,” which tells the story of the 17-year-old filmmaker herself and her life within a Syrian refugee camp.

It was the first time the young filmmaker, Khaldiya Jibawi, used a video camera, but the reflective story has gone on to be screened at the Kassel Documentary Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival, Punto de Vista Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival.

Tying in with the theme of highlighting issues women face, the proceeds from the festival will go specifically toward the Breast Cancer Fund and Girls on the Run of Collier County.

“Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA, The Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, raised over $965,000 for Breast Cancer Fund and over $2,600,000 for other women’s non-profit organizations,” the press release reads.

The film festival begins at 6:30 p.m. with the movies starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 per person.