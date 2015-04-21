Advertisement

Select Page

A. A. (Avocaholics Anonymous)

By | Apr 21, 2015 | , | 0 |

A. A. (Avocaholics Anonymous)

Admit it. You have a problem.

I was in denial too, for quite some time. It wasn’t until my best friend, who’s black, turned to me one night and joked, “What is with all you white people and avocados lately?”

Offended, I said, “I am only racially white you know,” like my heritage excused my behavior.

I was eating an avocado a day by that point, which, even for a Puerto Rican, is a bit unusual. I hated to admit it, but my life had spiraled avocontrol.

But is too much of a good thing actually bad in this case?

Short answer: No.

Avocados are notoriously high in fat, but many are unaware of the fact that it is good fat (the same fat found in olive oil), which has been proven to lower cholesterol and one’s risk of heart disease. It’s also packed with fiber and potassium. Bananas better split.

Made evident by every fast food chain jumping on the bandwagon, avocado also makes a great addition to salads, which I personally hated consuming until avocado and I began our torrid affair. Now — I dare say — I don’t even need dressing. Don’t add it just for the taste though. Add it because avocados help you absorb exponentially more nutrients from your greens. Might as well if you’re going through the trouble of consuming them in the first place. This trick is made possible because many of the nutrients found in plants are fat soluble, which is also likely to blame for the recent trend of green-eaters supplementing with MCT oil.

So, next time you’re standing in front of the hall’s vending machine debating about whether or not to get the candy bar, save your dollar and go pick yourself up an avocado for the same amount of calories, way more nutrients, and less of the post-consumption guilt.

Rate:

About The Author

Rachel Iacovone

Rachel Iacovone (yah-cuh-voe-nee) is a fourth-year journalism student at Florida Gulf Coast University. She was born and raised in the Sunshine State, which may not be obvious considering her pale skin and less-obvious vitamin D deficiency. Also made less obvious by her skin tone — her Hispanic heritage. She can be found at the Eagle News copydesk or out shooting events around campus with one of her seven camera bodies. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and others-proclaimed hipster, proud Christian and bleeding-heart Liberal and an obvious fan of contradictions.

Related Posts

Kick off your summer festival schedule with Miami Music Week

Kick off your summer festival schedule with Miami Music Week

March 19, 2017

A cultural night with Fort Myers Film Festival

A cultural night with Fort Myers Film Festival

March 18, 2017

Fort Myers food fest fun

Fort Myers food fest fun

March 18, 2017

MTV Movie Awards to include television honors

MTV Movie Awards to include television honors

March 17, 2017

Drake’s ‘More Life’ finally gets release date

Drake’s ‘More Life’ finally gets release date

March 16, 2017

St. Paddy’s parties

St. Paddy’s parties

March 16, 2017

‘Kong: Skull Island’ beats out ‘Logan’ in box office

‘Kong: Skull Island’ beats out ‘Logan’ in box office

March 15, 2017

“Logan” is a cut above any other movies currently in theaters

“Logan” is a cut above any other movies currently in theaters

March 7, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews