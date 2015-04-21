A. A. (Avocaholics Anonymous)

Admit it. You have a problem.

I was in denial too, for quite some time. It wasn’t until my best friend, who’s black, turned to me one night and joked, “What is with all you white people and avocados lately?”

Offended, I said, “I am only racially white you know,” like my heritage excused my behavior.

I was eating an avocado a day by that point, which, even for a Puerto Rican, is a bit unusual. I hated to admit it, but my life had spiraled avocontrol.

But is too much of a good thing actually bad in this case?

Short answer: No.

Avocados are notoriously high in fat, but many are unaware of the fact that it is good fat (the same fat found in olive oil), which has been proven to lower cholesterol and one’s risk of heart disease. It’s also packed with fiber and potassium. Bananas better split.

Made evident by every fast food chain jumping on the bandwagon, avocado also makes a great addition to salads, which I personally hated consuming until avocado and I began our torrid affair. Now — I dare say — I don’t even need dressing. Don’t add it just for the taste though. Add it because avocados help you absorb exponentially more nutrients from your greens. Might as well if you’re going through the trouble of consuming them in the first place. This trick is made possible because many of the nutrients found in plants are fat soluble, which is also likely to blame for the recent trend of green-eaters supplementing with MCT oil.

So, next time you’re standing in front of the hall’s vending machine debating about whether or not to get the candy bar, save your dollar and go pick yourself up an avocado for the same amount of calories, way more nutrients, and less of the post-consumption guilt.