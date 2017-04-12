‘Amerikkkan Bad A$$’ is full of laidback beats, heavy-hitting lyrics

Hip-hop artist, Joey Bada$$, released his second studio album, “All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” Friday, April 7.

Joey delivered a fantastic project on a day when most hip-hop fans outraged due to the one-week pushback on Kendrick Lamar’s album.

Amazingly, just 22 years old, Joey shows ability well beyond his years with great flow and lyricism.

Joey seems to have found the perfect sounds for his type of music with vocals that are smoother than ever before.

“All-Amerikkan Bada$$” has a light, laidback production throughout the entire project.

His lead single “Devastated,” released almost a full year before the project, is a good sample of how the entire project sounds.

Joey does a great job emphasizing the instruments in his beats.

Songs like “Babylon” and “Legendary” featuring J. Cole where the drums, guitar and horn contribute to Joey’s shining vocals.

Joey has darker songs like “Rockabye Baby” featuring Schoolboy Q and Ring the Alarm.

These tracks can be compared to popular songs of his in the past like “Big Dusty” or “Christ Conscious” in which he uses a very aggressive, old-school, east-coast sound.

The laidback beats allow Joey to be the rightful star of his project.

Lyrically, he has some interesting bars like “An elephant in the room until I fit in my tomb, and introduced to my doom. They say the end coming soon.”

In every song, Joey sounds better the longer the song goes.

Almost always Joey’s second verse is better than his verse, becoming more aggressive and seeming to have more control over his flow the longer he raps.

Joey is one of the more prominent underground hip-hop artist in the genre.

Releasing quality content at a very young age, he has been offered record deals by the likes of Jay-Z.

Joey, however, chooses to stay independent.

Even though he stays independent, he does a good job at making songs that appeal to everyone.

His hooks are strong on this project. They are catchy and enjoyable to sing along to.

The hooks do a good job setting up the verses. Joey talks about serious issues in his verses like police brutality and racial equality.

The hooks lead into the verses by having a positive sound to them, making Joey’s outlook seem positive as well.

The one negative about “All-Amerikkan Bada$$” is its predictability.

By the first two tracks, the listener understands the message of racial equality that Joey is trying to send.

However, the delivery of the message becomes unoriginal and oversaturated. Joey needed to add fresh perspectives or more complex concepts into the project.

Sonically, the album sounds great, but out of the 12 tracks, only one had a unique way of spreading Joey’s message.

The song “Y U Don’t Love Me” heard Joey talk about America as if he was in a romantic relationship with the country. This kind of concept is the thing that joey should be focusing on. He has all the talent to be a superstar in the genre.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Joey rise to the level of fame like Lamar.