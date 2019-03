By Farhan Chowdhury

Contributing Writer

FGCU Office of Housing and Residence life hosted an Anti-Valentines Day event, as a part of its student staff appreciation week. This event allowed the staff members to mingle, relax, and let out some frustration centered around the holiday of love and romance. It took place in the Eagle Hall multipurpose room from 7-10 pm.

“We decided we wanted to do something for single people,” said Thomas Rocco, a residence life team assistant at Everglades Hall. He is part of the Students Development and Leadership committee, which puts together the student staff appreciation week. The committee includes 13 people, including the assistant director of residence life at South Village, Lindsey Johns.

When the staff realized that Valentine’s Day was apart of the week they had planned, “most of the staff was like ‘let’s do something for the single’,” said Rocco. The event itself had numerous activities for the staff members at FGCU, such as DIY Spa, a love yourself station; where staff wrote loving messages for themselves, and Karaoke.

The committee planned out the event around November, “to get the juices flowing,” according to Rocco. They wanted to get out the ideas, and not have to scramble around to plan an event.