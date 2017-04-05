Apollo Fresh brings a unique twist to mainstream rap

Apollo Fresh brings a trap sound to South Florida, giving his own unique twist and perspective on the ultra-popular sound in mainstream rap.

The young rapper from Broward County serves bass-heavy beats reminiscent of radio hits from the A$AP Mob or Migos.

The songs that Fresh delivers have high energy. His most popular song, “Ghoulish,” is a great example of that with its enormous bass drops and Fresh’s high-tempo flow.

Even though Fresh’s voice and command over the microphone is always aggressive and forthcoming, he is still able to change the tempo quite effortlessly.

His flow changes are in abundance in every song, which helps to always keeps the listener engaged.

Also, his tone changes and level changes in his voice are apparent from song to song, and even within the same song in the same verse. This leaves the listener never knowing what to expect next when listening to Fresh’s music.

Fresh allows the production to take over in almost all his songs. The fast-paced beats always keep the listener’s energy up. There is plenty of percussion and boom.

It seems like his music is almost made for being listened to in the car. A stock stereo will not give the production justice. The louder the bass when listening to Fresh’s music, the better.

When the music is loud, like it is on Fresh’s music, the passion in the delivery needs be there, and it most certainly is with Fresh.

The listener can tell Fresh is having fun while making his music, and that makes it easier for the listener to have fun as well.

Fresh’s popularity should continue to grow as he ages and gets more experience as an artist.

The biggest improvement Fresh needs to make is in his lyricism. His subject matter doesn’t serve the listener any diversity.

Once he improves in that aspect, Fresh can make serious gains in the rap genre.