By Katie Loudermilk

Contributing Writer

The Health and Wellness Center held a panel about sexual education called “Ask the Sexperts.”

The event took place on Feb. 11th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cohen Center.

It was an opportunity for students to ask anonymous questions about sexual health by writing their questions on notecards and giving them to three speakers to answer.

Students learned about sexually transmitted diseases, the importance of protection and other information they may have wondered about.

“I heard about the event through SGA’s Instagram and was very curious about it,” Dan Williams, a student, said.

The discussion was intended for students to learn more about sex as they progress into adulthood.

Attendees received buttons that they can wear around campus to receive a prize from SGA.

Refreshments were also provided, along with goodie bags filled with candy and pamphlets that covered facts about STDs and available testing locations.