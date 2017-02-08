Big Sean earns high marks with senior album ‘I Decided’

Big Sean’s latest album, “I Decided,” was released Feb. 3, and it exceeds expectations.

At 28 years old, Big Sean’s lyrics are filled with emotion. His voice and overall message has matured over the years and has come to a pinnacle in “I Decided.”

His latest work is marked by flawless transitions during and between songs, especially in “Intro” and “Light.” I had to check to make sure I wasn’t listening to the same song, due to their similarities.

He flaunts his newfound voice throughout his latest tracks. His rapping has become more lyrical, and the music has been slightly pushed to the background.

Out of his 14 songs on the album, three went above and beyond. The album is not just limited to three good songs, but these stood out to me.

“Bounce Back” is the first song that stuck out. It keeps you guessing about what sound will come next, surprising the listener at times — just like life keeps you guessing and tends to surprise you. I believe this was intended. It goes with the message of the song to bounce back when life puts you down.

“No Favors” caught my attention with its use of piano. In addition to Big Sean’s rapping, Eminem makes a substantial appearance and kills it. I haven’t heard Shady in a while, and this is exactly how I wanted to hear him again.

“Halfway Off The Balcony” is the song to listen to if you want a great beat mixed with a mellow tone. It’s the epitome of easy listening. This is the type of song I want to play on repeat when I am in a winding down kind of mood.

In my opinion, “I Decided” is Big Sean’s best album thus far. The messages he communicates are worth listening to. He has hit the age where he is turning into a real man, and it shows in his songs.

I could listen to this album over and over and not get bored. Even though Without a bad song on this album, I highly recommend listening to “I Decided.” Overall, I give it high marks, and you will find me listening to it for a while.