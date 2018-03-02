Advertisement

Black Mirror: Netflix Review- Hot or Not

Mar 2, 2018

With every episode being a different story cast in modern society, there are no predictable turns in this show. Every episode stars new characters and each one is never the same. I love the creativity and the crazy idea behind this. It’s a series you don’t have to follow in order, which makes it easier to watch when you’re busy.

One thing that I don’t like is how long the episodes are. They all range from forty to seventy minutes, like mini films, so you really must set aside time to watch it. In this future world that the show creates, we get a glimpse into high technology, even more addictive than what we have today. Things like memory chips implanted into your head to see the past and press replay, and parental chips that monitor and allow what children can be exposed to, are both just glimpses into what this show brings out.

Not only does Black Mirror represent this high-tech society that we live in, but almost every episode has an underlying meaning. It mentions society’s issues with class, race, and our millennial generation in a relevant but unnoticeable way where by the end of the episode you’re like “Oh wow I see the message the writers were trying to convey.”

It is every genre of a show: suspense, drama, horror, some comedic relief, action, and romance. If you’re looking for something to watch, I highly recommend this show!

 

Veronica Breitfeller

