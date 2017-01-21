Advertisement

Books-to-movies in 2017

Our favorite books allow us to escape from the daily grind of life and sink into a fantastical reality that only ink on pages can provide. We’ve all imagined the heroines and heros of choice novels coming to life page by page, playing out like movies  on a screen.

When book-to-movie adaptations come around, readers rush to the theaters to see how directors, screenwriters and producers come together to replicate the books of the time. Some do books justice, while others leave readers with the infamous saying, “The book was better than the movie.” These are some book-to-movie plot lines that are coming to a theater near you this year.

“Live By Night” by Dennis Lehane:

Ben Affleck is writing, directing and starring in this film along with Chris Messina, Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller. The book is set in the prohibition era and talks about the story of a thief from Boston who becomes successful as a rum runner. The set release date is Jan. 13.

“Fifty Shades Darker” by E. L. James:

Starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, the book is a continuation of “Fifty Shades of Grey” and explores the relationship of Christian and Ana more as their relationship gets deeper. The release date is Feb. 10.

“Before I Fall” by Lauren Oliver:

The movie stars Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage and Diego Boneta. The book is a high school thriller that tells the story of a teen reliving the same day over and over again after a car crash which seems to be caused by a mysterious student. It’s set to release March 3.

“The Zookeeper’s Wife” by Diane Ackerman:

Starring Jessica Chastain and Daniel Bruhl, this book is a true story which follows the Warsaw Zookeepers. These individuals helped save people from the Nazi’s in World War II by smuggling them into empty cages. It will premiere March 31.

“The Dark Tower” by Stephen King:

Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, this book follows Roland Deschain as he moves through a society of magic looking for The Dark Tower. The release date is set for July 28.

“Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie:

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and Leslie Odom Jr., this book follows Detective Hercule Poirot as he tracks the mystery of a murder on a train. The release date is set for Nov. 22.

