‘Born in China’ shows the emotional side of wildlife

Disneynature released a nature documentary, “Born in China,” a day before Earth Day, Friday, April 21.

According to Disney, for every person that goes to see “Born in China” during the opening week (April 21-27), Disneynature will donate 20 cents for every ticket sold to the World Wildlife Fund.

The film follows female snow-leopard Dawa and her cubs; a male golden snub-nosed monkey, Tao Tao, a female giant panda, YaYa and YaYa’s daughter Mei Mei.

The documentary focuses mainly on the animals aspect of family.

There are many heartwarming and tear-jerking moments that will tug on the viewer’s heart-strings.

The storytelling is very well done as it jumps from season to season, showing these families growth every few months.

The film shows many light-hearted and dark moments in these animal’s lives.

It’s impressive that Disneynature could catch so many relatable actions when documenting these animal’s behaviors.

The audience watches the animals deal with human behaviors, like jealousy, rebellious attitudes and the over-possessive mother.

The narration is the documentary’s weak point.

Narrator, John Krasinski, who is most known for his role of Jim Halpert on the TV show “The Office,” pales in comparison to narrators who have been used in other nature documentaries, such as David Attenborough, Sigourney Weaver and Oprah Winfrey.

In the film, China’s landscape brings stunning visuals.

Diverse environments, from mountain ranges to vast jungles and open plains, are shown, giving the audience a unique perspective of China that they have never experienced before.