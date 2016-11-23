Bruno Mars brings back the ’80s with ’24K Magic’

On Nov. 18, after years of anticipation, Bruno Mars released his sixth album, “24K Magic.” The album takes a dramatic turn from the upbeat, lighter tunes of the previous albums. Instead, Bruno pulls his inspiration from one place: the 80s.

Every song is an homage to all the best parts of 80s Hip Hop and R&B.“24K Magic,” the first single and the album’s namesake, is playful and an all-around good time. It’s the perfect song to play while your squad gets ready to go out for the night.

“We too fresh/ Got to blame it on Jesus/ Hashtag Blessed/ They ain’t ready for me.”

As good as “24K Magic” is, it is obviously the song that is aimed at radio play. The rest of the album has a very different feel to it. “Chunky,” the second track, really introduces the listener to the tone of the album. It’s a soulful but funky addition that is more true to the 80s vibe.

“Looking for those girls with the big old hoops/ That drop it down in Daisy Dukes”

“Chunky” definitely makes you want to dance or go out and buy the biggest gold hoop earrings you can possibly find. On the other hand, Mars also includes songs like “Versace On The Floor,” in the same style as classic 80s-style ballads. In these ballads, Mars showcases that soulful voice that gave him his claim to fame.

“Versace On The Floor” was the second single and the first ballad on the album. It has all the tropes of an 80s ballad: a strong, soulful voice, synthesizer and a drum machine.

“We’re dancing all alone/ There’s no reason to hide/ What we’re feelin’ inside”

Every single song on 24K is dripping in gold, with references to things that normal people can only dream of.

“Shopping sprees in Paris/ Everything 24 karat/ Take a look in the mirror/ Now tell me who’s the fairest”

Quite frankly, the whole world owes Bruno Mars a huge “thank you” for releasing this beautiful homage to one of the greatest times for R&B. “24K Magic” is out on Spotify and ITunes, now, and Mars has announced the 24K Magic World Tour for 2017, starting in Belgium in March and ending in California in November.