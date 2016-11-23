Advertisement

Select Page

Bruno Mars brings back the ’80s with ’24K Magic’

By | Nov 23, 2016 | , | 0 |

Bruno Mars brings back the ’80s with ’24K Magic’
Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

On Nov. 18, after years of anticipation, Bruno Mars released his sixth album, “24K Magic.” The album takes a dramatic turn from the upbeat, lighter tunes of the previous albums. Instead, Bruno pulls his inspiration from one place: the 80s.

Every song is an homage to all the best parts of 80s Hip Hop and R&B.“24K Magic,” the first single and the album’s namesake, is playful and an all-around good time. It’s the perfect song to play while your squad gets ready to go out for the night.

“We too fresh/ Got to blame it on Jesus/ Hashtag Blessed/ They ain’t ready for me.”

As good as “24K Magic” is, it is obviously the song that is aimed at radio play. The rest of the album has a very different feel to it. “Chunky,” the second track, really introduces the listener to the tone of the album. It’s a soulful but funky addition that is more true to the 80s vibe.

Bruno Mars

24K Magic album cover. (Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records)

“Looking for those girls with the big old hoops/ That drop it down in Daisy Dukes”

“Chunky” definitely makes you want to dance or go out and buy the biggest gold hoop earrings you can possibly find. On the other hand, Mars also includes songs like “Versace On The Floor,” in the same style as classic 80s-style ballads. In these ballads, Mars showcases that soulful voice that gave him his claim to fame.

“Versace On The Floor” was the second single and the first ballad on the album. It has all the tropes of an 80s ballad: a strong, soulful voice, synthesizer and a drum machine.

“We’re dancing all alone/ There’s no reason to hide/ What we’re feelin’ inside”

Every single song on 24K is dripping in gold, with references to things that normal people can only dream of.

“Shopping sprees in Paris/ Everything 24 karat/ Take a look in the mirror/ Now tell me who’s the fairest”

Quite frankly, the whole world owes Bruno Mars a huge “thank you” for releasing this beautiful homage to one of the greatest times for R&B. “24K Magic” is out on Spotify and ITunes, now, and Mars has announced the 24K Magic World Tour for 2017, starting in Belgium in March and ending in California in November.

Rate:

About The Author

Angela Lugo

Related Posts

The new semester groove: a guide to getting back into the swing of things after break

The new semester groove: a guide to getting back into the swing of things after break

January 13, 2017

‘La La Land’ resurrects the Hollywood musical

‘La La Land’ resurrects the Hollywood musical

January 12, 2017

Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’

Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’

January 12, 2017

Post Malone’s ‘Stoney’ shows wide variety of genre ingenuity

Post Malone’s ‘Stoney’ shows wide variety of genre ingenuity

January 11, 2017

Drake dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Drake dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

January 9, 2017

‘La La Land’ breaks record at the 74th Golden Globe Awards

‘La La Land’ breaks record at the 74th Golden Globe Awards

January 9, 2017

Balanced Body, Happy Life – Key nutrients your body could be missing out on

Balanced Body, Happy Life – Key nutrients your body could be missing out on

January 8, 2017

Most anticipated albums of 2017

Most anticipated albums of 2017

January 2, 2017

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’ - […] left a huge impact in the music entertainment world, such as The Weeknd’s album “Starboy” and Bruno Mars’ funky…

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram