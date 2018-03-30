On March 24, an event known as Calusa Con went on at the Calusa Nature and Planetarium Center. This small con went on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tickets were ranging from ten dollars online to fifteen dollars at the door. Kids under eleven got in for free. The only condition was that cash was required to get the tickets at the door. The other condition of a small convention to this size was that parking was a bit of a stretch. Many positives about the Calusa Con include many cosplayers from many different anime and cartoon series in one place, one of which was a Stormtrooper.

The main reason for the con was to promote the Calusa Nature Center, which is a smart move due to the fact that many people are into the same comic and anime series. The artists for Spiderman and Deadpool were there as promotion, teaching people how to draw characters. Another big plus for small cons like this is promoting local artists and their businesses. This includes places like the Lee County Library and Zen Garden. The food was provided by food trucks such as Weiner Dogs SWFL. There were only a limited number of tables, however.

There were many animals that were rescued by Calusa Nature Center, such as baby skunks and an American alligator. The animals that got the most attention were the spitting red cobra, Gila monster and the bobcats. Most of the animals are native to Florida, but some of them were invasive.

The main events of the Calusa Con were the Havok + Amy Nicole Cosplay Panel and the two Games 2 Devs Indie Video Game Demo panels. There were also secret bases like the 501st Florida Garrison secret base that had Stormtroopers. A life-sized Wall-E was on the deck of the Con with a BB-8 behind him. Another really cool exhibit was the cars that were decorated to look iconic, like the Ghostbusters car with Slimmer on top, the Pizza Planet truck that had Rex and Buzz Lightyear on it, and a car that had Goku from the Dragon Ball Z series on the side. Overall, it was a fun convention for those that are into the geek culture or like to be in nature.