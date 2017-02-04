Advertisement

Select Page

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with PB’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ showing

By | Feb 4, 2017 | | 0 |

Valentine’s Day will bring about a different kind of romance with a showing of “Fifty Shades Darker” by the FGCU Programming Board.

The event will take place Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Regal Cinemas Gulf Coast 16 & IMAX theater.

Movie tickets are free for the first 120 students in line by 7:30 p.m. with their student ID.

In the sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey,” a new level of character development is brought to the dark and mysterious Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

While he struggles to find himself and fight the skeletons in his closet, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) realizes that she was not the only woman in the life of Mr. Grey.

A trailer for the new movie, which will premiere in theaters Feb. 10, shows Anastasia and Christian in a quiet, dim lit restaurant.

Christian asks a risque favor of Anastasia, and — well, you can expect that things got very promiscuous, very quickly.

The audience is treated to more elevator steaminess, leaving on a cliffhanger of what more mischief the two will get into.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is expected to bring in anywhere from $30 to $42 million in box office sales, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The series, both films and novels, has surfaced issues involving domestic abuse because of what the S&M and BDSM community says is an inaccurate portrayal of their relationships.

Despite the criticisms, “Fifty Shades of Grey” made $571 million — $85 million of which stemmed from its opening weekend showings.

FGCU’s PB has previously put on group showings at Gulf Coast’s Regal Cinema, including Mockingjay (Part One and Two), and monthly “Movie on the Lawn” events throughout the academic year on the Library Lawn.

Rate:

About The Author

Allie Taylor

Allie Taylor is a rising senior in the journalism program, and has dedicated most of her life to writing (whether scooping stories on campus, or practicing her creative fiction). She can recite the entirety of Bo Burnham’s “What?” and loves marathons… of Netflix, of course. When Taylor is not in the newsroom, you can find her rehearsing with the cast and crew of S(He) Will Fade, drinking her weight in coffee at Starbucks or burrito-ing herself in a blanket in her dorm room.

Related Posts

Tasty Treats for Your Super Bowl Eats

Tasty Treats for Your Super Bowl Eats

February 4, 2017

‘Our First 100 Days’ gathers indie artists for a cause

‘Our First 100 Days’ gathers indie artists for a cause

February 3, 2017

Haute highlights: Couture Fashion Week in review

Haute highlights: Couture Fashion Week in review

February 2, 2017

Migos releases second studio album, ‘Culture’

Migos releases second studio album, ‘Culture’

February 1, 2017

Lush Cosmetics launches LGBT-inclusive Valentine’s Day campaign

Lush Cosmetics launches LGBT-inclusive Valentine’s Day campaign

February 1, 2017

Rap duo R. City to perform at Night Flight during FGCU’s Homecoming Week

Rap duo R. City to perform at Night Flight during FGCU’s Homecoming Week

January 31, 2017

New and noteworthy restaurants in SWFL

New and noteworthy restaurants in SWFL

January 28, 2017

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film

January 27, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram