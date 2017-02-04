Celebrate Valentine’s Day with PB’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ showing

Valentine’s Day will bring about a different kind of romance with a showing of “Fifty Shades Darker” by the FGCU Programming Board.

The event will take place Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Regal Cinemas Gulf Coast 16 & IMAX theater.

Movie tickets are free for the first 120 students in line by 7:30 p.m. with their student ID.

In the sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey,” a new level of character development is brought to the dark and mysterious Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

While he struggles to find himself and fight the skeletons in his closet, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) realizes that she was not the only woman in the life of Mr. Grey.

A trailer for the new movie, which will premiere in theaters Feb. 10, shows Anastasia and Christian in a quiet, dim lit restaurant.

Christian asks a risque favor of Anastasia, and — well, you can expect that things got very promiscuous, very quickly.

The audience is treated to more elevator steaminess, leaving on a cliffhanger of what more mischief the two will get into.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is expected to bring in anywhere from $30 to $42 million in box office sales, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The series, both films and novels, has surfaced issues involving domestic abuse because of what the S&M and BDSM community says is an inaccurate portrayal of their relationships.

Despite the criticisms, “Fifty Shades of Grey” made $571 million — $85 million of which stemmed from its opening weekend showings.

FGCU’s PB has previously put on group showings at Gulf Coast’s Regal Cinema, including Mockingjay (Part One and Two), and monthly “Movie on the Lawn” events throughout the academic year on the Library Lawn.