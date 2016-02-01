Advertisement

Chase Rice to perform at Nest Fest 2016

Feb 1, 2016

Florida-born country singer Chase Rice will “Ready Set Roll” into Germain Arena for Nest Fest 2016, hosted by the FGCU Programming Board.

The Programming Board is known for the fun and mostly free events it offers for students, from Eaglepalooza and Winter Wonderland to comedy shows and open mic nights.

The director of concerts, Ansley Parish, stated at Casino Night on Thursday evening that after a demand from students, PB would be bringing its first country singer in nearly six years to the local arena on April 14.

Past Nest Fest performers have included Krewella, Kevin Hart and Panic! At the Disco.

“We picked Chase because we were looking into country acts, and right at the beginning of our search, he had announced a huge college tour,” Parish said “It was almost too perfect.”

Chase Rice is known for his hit song “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and platinum EP “Ready Set Roll.” Rice is currently in the running as a CMC Awards nominee for international artist of the year as well as international video of the year for “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

The 29-year-old co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s single “Cruise,” setting the record for Longest No.1 Run on Hot Country Songs on Billboard.

Per his biography, Rice promises an interactive and adrenaline-filled night.

“You’re gonna be mine, and I’m gonna be yours for an hour and a half,” Rice said. “We’re gonna be in each other’s face. If you don’t like that, walk out the door.”

Parish shares that she is most excited for the genre.

“I think this show was a long time coming, and I’m excited that I was able to implement that with the rest of our directors,” Parish said.

Students can get hyped before the event with the Halfway to Nest Fest event March 15. It will feature Nick Cannon’s “Wild n’ Out,” as MTV will be filming the show as a special in the fall. Halfway to Nest Fest will be held at Germain Arena and more information will be available as the date approaches.

Ticket information for Nest Fest will be coming out within the week.

About The Author

Allie Taylor

Allie Taylor is a rising senior in the journalism program, and has dedicated most of her life to writing (whether scooping stories on campus, or practicing her creative fiction). She can recite the entirety of Bo Burnham’s “What?” and loves marathons… of Netflix, of course. When Taylor is not in the newsroom, you can find her rehearsing with the cast and crew of S(He) Will Fade, drinking her weight in coffee at Starbucks or burrito-ing herself in a blanket in her dorm room.

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’ - […] brought a lot of famous visitors to FGCU. Big Black stopped by to give a lecture on diversity; Chase…

