Cute DIYs for your sweetheart or yourself

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and you know what that means: lots of pink hearts, roses, and at least one person who can’t decide between one box of chocolate or another. We’ve all been there. There’s so many other ways to get that perfect gift without having to worry about price. Maybe you’re not going to buy the $20 box of chocolates, but you can still show your significant other, crush, or best friend how much you care.

Sit back and relax: I’ve got you covered. These three gifts are sure to steal their heart this Valentine’s Day.

The first gift is a candy jar, decorated in just the right way to capture your receiver’s heart. What you’ll need is a mason jar, a dark colored paint, a Sharpie or piece of chalk, decorations and whatever candy you want to fill the jar with.

First, make sure that the jar is clean and ready to go. Wash it with some dish soap and leave it to dry if it’s not. Once that’s done, you can get started with painting the jar. I suggest painting the middle of the jar so you can put your own sweet message on it for your sweetheart. Decorate the rest of the jar any way how you want. Put the candy in the jar, and you’re ready to go!

The second gift is pink marshmallow hot chocolate. With how cold it’s been getting here, nothing says “I care” better than a cup of cocoa. Thankfully, there’s a great way to make it totally festive and sweet.

What you’ll need are a mason jar, a bag of mini marshmallows, one can of hot chocolate, cardstock, and baker’s twine. The first thing you’ll need to do is pour your hot chocolate into the jar, making sure to only fill it two-thirds of the way. Next, you’ll need to make the marshmallows.

Pour the mini marshmallow bag contents into the bowl. Mix one tablespoon of water with a few drops of red food coloring. Once you’ve done that, add a little bit of the dyed water to the marshmallows and stir. Just be careful that you don’t add too much or the sweets will get sticky and mushy. Once that’s done, pour them onto a baking sheet that’s been covered in tin foil and spread them so they are touching as little as possible and let dry.

When you’ve finished there, put the marshmallows into the jar to fill the rest of the way and add a gift tag. Now you have the perfect cocoa treat for your sweetie!

The last gift is a Valentine’s bath bomb. No matter who you are, bath bombs are wonderful on your skin. The essential oils from the bombs as well as the properties in it are wonderful to relax with and making them yourself costs a lot less than buying them at Lush. What you’ll need is cornstarch, citric acid, baking soda, red food coloring, melted butter, heart silicone molds, witch hazel and some essential oils.

Combine the first three ingredients into a bowl. Once that’s done, add the food coloring, melted butter, and essential oils. As you mix, spray it with witch hazel until it holds the shape you want. Press into the molds and dry for 12 hours, then remove and dry for another 24 before giving them to your Valentine.

Hope your Valentine's Day is fun and enjoyable and be safe!