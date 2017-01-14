‘Deadpool’ is the most pirated film of 2016

According to the website TorrentFreak, the vulgar superhero hit “Deadpool” racked up the most illegal downloads of 2016.

The Ryan Reynolds flick was one of the biggest hits of 2016. “Deadpool” not only received massive box-office success, but was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Musical or Comedy and Best Actor.

Now the superhero hit can add another accolade to its growing list: the most pirated film of 2016.

“Deadpool” came in first on TorrentFreak’s list of illegally downloaded movies, beating out other superhero ventures like “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

This list also featured many other 2016 hits, such as Pixar’s animated sequel “Finding Dory” and DC Comics antihero team “Suicide Squad.”

The list also featured “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which is the highest-grossing movie in North America of all time. The movie was released in 2015.

However, the correlation between commercial hit and pirated hot-ticket item is not the only one at play. “Deadpool,” “Finding Dory” and “Captain America: Civil War” landed on both of those lists in the top 10.

But the family fare hits such as Illumination Entertainment’s “The Secret Life of Pets” and Disney’s live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” were absent from the most torrented list, despite ranking fourth and fifth at the 2016 box office, respectively.

Despite it being completely illegal, earning the top spot with torrentors proves yet again that “Deadpool” resonated with audiences.