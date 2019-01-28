Discovering cheap things to do in SWFL

Welcome back Eagles to the start of a fresh new year!

Before the ease of mind from winter break ebbs away by the coming load of schoolwork, Fort Myers and Cape Coral can provide a gentle buffer to the leeway back into the routine of classes.

Like many college students living on a semester-by-semester budget, it quickly becomes difficult to support oneself and find the means for fun activities. Finding inexpensive events around town is even more of a challenge if accessible at all. Luckily there are several places in Fort Myers that have lower prices or give student discounts while still enjoyable.

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is hosting several new exhibits for $1 entry donation until Jan. 24.

For those who enjoy performance theater, Florida Repertory Theatre will be holding several shows throughout the month of January, including Fences, the play which inspired the film of the same name; and Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical. Students receive affordable discounts on tickets with the presentation of a student ID.

Cape Coral has a history museum with free admission for students and museum members. They are currently having free guided tours of their natural gardens, which lasts until October.

Hands-on creativity is also an optionâ€”for instance, for those who enjoy or are interested in painting. Â Whether for the mental benefits or as a hobby to diverge from your norm, Cape Coral Art League is hosting classes and workshops within the student price range. These include the Adult & Youth Drawing Class, Open Painting, Open Portrait Sessions with a Model and Urban Sketching with Rich Goodnight, which are all open to the public. The price of each session is $20 or less.

Fort Myers is a fun place to experience the Floridian lifestyle and being open to new, fun opportunities will help start many possible adventures.