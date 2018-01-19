DIY: Acai bowls and beyond

With the recent opening of Bahia Bowls, I’ve found a new love for açaí bowls. The gently sweet but still healthy treat has me hooked and so I thought, “Hey, maybe there’s more to this recipe.” Turns out, there’s plenty more to see!

Of course, some clever recipes are going to make your experience delicious. I’m here to give you some tips and tricks to feed your friends, eat a good dose of fruit, and even impress your followers on Instagram.

Here’s three bowls that you can make: the classic açaí, strawberries and cream, and tropical mango with pineapple.

This recipe for the açaí bowl serves two. So what you’ll need is: two Sambazon açaí smoothie packs, one banana, one cup of your choice of fruit (blueberries, raspberries, quartered strawberries), one cup of coconut water, one-half cup of almond milk, one tablespoon of maca powder and one to three tablespoons of chia seeds. For toppings, you can use one half- cup of granola, one-half of a banana, one-fourth of a cup of your choice of fruit, one-fourth cup of shredded coconut and one tablespoon of raw honey.

Break down the frozen açaí into pieces and place them in the blender. After that, add the other ingredients in this order: banana, your choice of fruit, coconut water and almond milk. Once you’ve done that, blend until smooth.

Once you’ve poured it into the bowl of your choosing, add the toppings in this order: granola, banana, your choice of fruit and shredded coconut. You then drizzle with your raw honey and enjoy!

The second option is a strawberries and cream bowl.

For this one, you’ll need one cup of frozen strawberries, one-half cup of yogurt, one-fourth cup of milk, one tablespoon of maple syrup, one-fourth teaspoon of pure vanilla extract, one-half cup of corn flakes, five sliced strawberries, one-fourth cup of blueberries, two tablespoons of almonds, one tablespoon of pumpkin seeds and one teaspoon of chia seeds.

Blend the strawberries, yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla until it’s smooth. Transfer it to a bowl and top with corn flakes, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and yogurt.

The last bowl is a mango and pineapple bowl. For this one, you’ll need three-fourths cup of frozen mango, three-fourths of a cup of frozen pineapple, one small banana, one half-cup of coconut water, one-fourth of a fresh mango, one sliced kiwi, two torn dates and two tablespoons of shredded coconut.

To make this bowl, you blend the frozen mango, pineapple, banana and coconut water together until smooth. Once that’s finished, transfer this mixture to a bowl and top with your mango, kiwi, dates and shredded coconut.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match these recipes. Tag us on Instagram @eaglenews to show us your bowl creations!