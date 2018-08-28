DIY dorm decorating

By Trinia Oliver

Assistant Entertainment Editor

One of the most influential factors to a person’s psyche is the space they work and sleep in, which for students is very essential to performance and stability. Whether the incoming students for this semester are returning or new faces, the desire to have a fresh start is agreed upon the masses—although as college students, livening up the living space can be a challenge. However, with a few materials, a level of pizzazz and personality can be successfully acquired to an otherwise drab or blank atmosphere.

Here are a few quick Do It Yourself alternatives for decorating and reorganizing while living on a college budget:

The first alternative is for decoration of surfaces such as walls, doors, and notebooks: Washi tape. By hanging pictures from binder clips, use Washi tape to frame pictures along the wall or desired surface. On the topic of wall pictures: take advantage of poster sales and online stores like Etsy where buying pictures and posters can be more affordable. By using string and clothespins, a “photo line” (a play on clotheslines) can also work as a great way of hanging up pictures or selfies.

The second DIY alternative: use shower rings to save space—such as for hanging scarves and silks. Belts and baseball caps can also be hung this way. This alternative not only saves space but it eliminates the struggle of having to search for items, when instead, it hangs in plain sight.

The third DIY alternative: by using a corkboard and pushpins, hang blank picture frames to make a wall of multiple “dry erase boards.” Use dry erase markers to write on the clear surfaces of the picture frames.

The final DIY alternative: stacking crates are awesome ways to store textbooks or to create a cheap makeshift bookcase—the crates are sturdy, and are made to be stacked securely on each other. If the room does include a bookshelf but it is too narrow and is without a railing, a colorful bungee cord will work well to keep the items in place on the shelf.