DIY: Super Bowl Bacon Snacks

Super Bowl Sunday is probably the most anticipated day for football fans. You get together and have a huge party with tons of food and a game that’ll probably have your neighbors yelling too. There’s a certain understanding with Super Bowl Sunday that the food will always be delicious.

Today, I have for you some treats that will make sure that your friends are satisfied and hey, maybe they’ll ask you for the recipe. I give you this week’s DIY: bacon. The most delicious and talked about breakfast meal that can go with anything, bacon has made its way into the hearts of people for its great taste and now you’ll love it even more with these recipes.

The first recipe is for bacon-cheddar pinwheels. You’ll need one can of Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls, two tablespoons of ranch dressing, one-fourth cup of cooked real bacon pieces or four slices of bacon that have been crisply cooked and crumbled, one-half cup of finely shredded cheddar cheese and one-fourth cup of chopped green onions.

The first thing you’ll do is heat the oven to 350 degrees. Unroll the dough and separate it into two long rectangles, pressing each into a 12×4 inch rectangle. Spread the dressing over the edges of each rectangle and sprinkle with bacon, cheddar cheese, and onions. Start with the short side and roll up each rectangle, pressing each edge to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut the rolls into 8 slices and place the cut side down on a cookie sheet. Bake the pinwheels for twelve to seventeen minutes or until the edges are brown. Immediately remove them from the sheet and serve warm.

The second recipe is for bacon wrapped tater tots. You’ll need two cups of frozen tater tots at room temperature, one ounce of sharp cheddar cheese that’s been cut into quarter-inch squares, four slices of quartered bacon, one cup of packed brown sugar and one tablespoon of chopped fresh parsley.

First, you’ll preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Take a baking sheet and line it with parchment paper, setting it aside. Wrap each tater tot and cheese square in a piece of bacon s. Drench each in brown sugar and press to coat. Place the tater tots seam down on a prepared baking sheet and place into the oven. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes and turn halfway. Once finished, serve immediately with the parsley.

The last recipe is for pineapple wrapped in bacon. For this one, you’ll need one pineapple that’s been peeled, cored, and cut in chunks. You’ll also need one pound of bacon sliced not too thin or too thick, toothpicks, two tablespoons of honey, two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, three tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce, one tablespoon of fresh ginger, one third cup of ketchup, two tablespoons of pineapple juice and one tablespoon of sriracha.

First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Make sure to cut the raw bacon in half and wrap each half around a chunk of pineapple. Secure them with the toothpicks and place the chunks in a shallow baking dish. Once you’ve done that, combine the honey, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, ginger, ketchup, pineapple juice, and sriracha in a saucepan and simmer for ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Place the bacon wrapped pineapple into the oven on a low rack and cook until the bacon is browned and crispy. This should take between 35 and 40 minutes. Once that’s done, baste and cook for another 10 minutes, then baste again and cook for 5 minutes. For the last 1 to 2 minutes, turn the broiler on. Once that’s done, carefully take it out serve cool.