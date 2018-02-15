DIY: Valentine’s Meals for you and your special someone

Valentine’s Day is meant to be enjoyed with your significant other and taking the time to show them you love them, thus treating them to something special. What better way to do that than to make special meals that all revolve around the day? Sure, it might be a little cheesy. There should be an exception made on Valentine’s Day, however.. I have four recipes for you for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. You may just learn some new techniques, too!

The first recipe is Sweetheart Cinnamon Rolls. For this, you’ll need one thirteen-ounce refrigerated Grands Cinnamon Roll pack with icing and sprinkles. Simple and easy, this will make a great breakfast to surprise your sweetheart with.

First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a nine-inch round cake pan with non-stick cooking spray. I recommend PAM, but whatever you find works, too.Unwind the rolls into a strip of dough, but leave the center coiled. Next, coil the unrolled end toward the center and make two equal coils and pull the middle of the strip down to make a point and form a heart. Once finished, pinch the point and place in the pan. Make sure the points are pointing toward the center. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until brown, but be sure to keep an eye on them! Let them cool for five minutes before putting them on a cooling rack, icing them, and adding sprinkles.

The second meal is heart quesadillas. These are really quick and easy to make if you’re wanting to do something in a small amount of time. What you’ll need are flour tortillas, shredded cheese, and heart shaped cookie cutters.

Firstly, cut the tortillas into hearts. Sprinkle the cheese onto one of the tortillas. Make sure to keep the cheese in the center since it will melt outwards and spread. Place the second heart tortilla on top of that. Cook them over a medium heat for one to two minutes and serve while it’s still warm!

The third meal is pan seared sirloin steak. Preparing steak is a skill that you can learn, and you’ll definitely impress your friends. You’ll need two sirloin steak medallions or a one- or two-inch thick filet, one-half teaspoon of divided kosher salt, two to three cloves of peeled garlic, four tablespoons of divided unsalted butter, and a sprig of fresh thyme.

Firstly, set a pan over medium to high heat to get it extremely hot until you’re ready to sear. While it heats, season the steaks with one-eighth teaspoon of salt and one-eighth teaspoon of black pepper on both sides. Peel the garlic and keep it with the steaks along with four tablespoons of butter and thyme.

Once the skillet is hot, add the two tablespoons of butter and immediately place the steaks in the skillet. Start a timer to make sure they don’t overcook. Allow them to sear for four minutes and then turn them over. Add two more tablespoons of butter, garlic cloves and thyme, allowing the steaks to sear for four more minutes. Make sure to check the internal temperature with a thermometer, making sure it’s at least 120 degrees or higher depending on how you like your steak. Once the four minutes are over, move the steaks to a cutting board and let them rest for ten minutes.

The last recipe is for a cute dessert to make, and it’s sugar cookie bars. These are a perfect sweet alternative to chocolate. What you’ll need is one cup of butter, two cups of sugar, four eggs, two teaspoons of vanilla, five cups of flour, one-half teaspoon of baking soda, buttercream frosting, Valentine’s Day sprinkles, red and pink food coloring, a cookie sheet, and parchment paper.

First, cream the butter and the sugar together, adding the eggs and vanilla to the mix afterward. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix. Once finished, spread onto the cookie sheet covered in parchment paper and bake at 375 degrees. The dessert should be ready in 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure not to overbake them. Let them cool and frost with the buttercream frosting. You can add the food coloring to the frosting to make them different colors. To finish it off, add the Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

I hope you have a safe Valentine's Day.