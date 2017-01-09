Drake received 12 nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards that will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California on March 5.
Drake’s 12 nominations include song of the year for “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. In the Hip-Hop Song of the Year category, Drake is nominated for three out of the five. This includes his songs “One Dance” and “Controlla” and his feature on DJ Khaled’s song “For Free.”
Along with the awards announcement, it was also revealed that Bruno Mars is set to perform at the ceremony. Mars is also nominated for his socially voted covers category for his rendition of Adele’s “All I Ask.”
The Chainsmokers received 11 nods, including Song of the Year for their hit “Closer” featuring Halsey and Best Duo/Group of the Year.
The awards are intended to celebrate the popular music heard across iHeartMedia radio stations in the past year. Because the media company’s audience has grown, John Sykes, president of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises, says the awards have expanded to show that.
This year, iHeartRadio added 22 more categories than in the past three years. This includes Producer of the Year, Label of the Year and Albums of the Year.
There are also eight socially voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration and Best Fan Army. This gives fans the opportunity to participate. Voting for these awards began on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Voting ends Feb. 24 and the Best Fan Army award ends the night of the show. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 5 at 8 p.m. on TBS, TNT and truTV.
Song of the Year:
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia feat. Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla
“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots
Female Artist of the Year:
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
Best Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Bored to Death” – Blink-182
“Drak Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
“Ride” – Twenty One Pilots
“Trouble” – Cage the Elephant
Best Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
Twenty One Pilots
Best Rock Song of the Year:
“Bang Bang” – Green Day
“Drak Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless
“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat
“The Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
Best Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Best Country Song of the Year:
“Church Bells” – Carries Underwood
“Snapback” – Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Best Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Best Dance Song of the Year:
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Cold Water” – Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber and Mo
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
“I Took A Pill in Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
Best Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared
“Controlla” – Drake
“For Free” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla
“Panda” – Desiigner
Best Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J.Cole
Best R&B Song of the Year:
“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
“Needed Me” – Rihanna
“No Limit” – Usher feat. Young Thug
“Sorry” – Beyonce
“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake
Best R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyonce
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Latin Song of the Year:
“Ay Mi Dios” – IamChino feat. Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana feat. Nicky Jam
“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin
“La Carretera” – Prince Royce
“Ya Me Entere” – Reik feat. Nicky Jam
Best Latin Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Best Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50
“Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro
“Me Esta Gustando” – Banda Los Recosditos
“Por Que Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz
“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de ergio Lizarraga
Best Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga
Banda Los Recoditos
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist:
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Chance the Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist:
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
CNCO
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist:
Bryson Tiller
Dreezy
Kayle Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist:
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
Joss Favela
La Septima Banda
Best New Pop Artist:
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
ZAYN
Producer of the Year:
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
Best Lyrics:
“7 Years” – Lukas Graham
“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia feat. Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
“Scars to Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover” – Adele
“Too Good” – Drake feat. Rihanna
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration:
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia feat. Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake
Best Cover Song
“All I Ask” – Bruno Mars
“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony
“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber
“Hands to Myself” – DNCE
“Here” – Shawn Mendes
“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande
“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson
“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of “The Color Purple”
“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
“Too Good” – Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie:
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”
“Falling For You” – Ellie Goulding – “Bridget Jone’s Baby”
“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer – “Ghostbusters”
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots – “Suicide Squad”
“Just Like Fire” – P!nk – “Alice Through the Looking Glass
Best Music Video:
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
“Formation” – Beyonce
“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay
“I Took a Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN
“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake
“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony
Best Underground Alternative Band:
Hey Violet
Pierce the Veil
PVRIS
Sleeping With Sirens
Tonight Alive
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell:
5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam
Ariana Grande – Arianators
Beyonce – Beyhive
Britney Spears – Britney Army
Demi Lovato – Lovatics
Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers
Justin Bieber – Beliebers
Katy Perry – KatyCats
Lady Gaga – Little Monsters
Rihanna – Rihanna Navy
Selena Gomez – Selenators
Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army
Twenty One Pilots – #twentyonepilots