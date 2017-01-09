Drake received 12 nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards that will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California on March 5.

Drake’s 12 nominations include song of the year for “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. In the Hip-Hop Song of the Year category, Drake is nominated for three out of the five. This includes his songs “One Dance” and “Controlla” and his feature on DJ Khaled’s song “For Free.”

Along with the awards announcement, it was also revealed that Bruno Mars is set to perform at the ceremony. Mars is also nominated for his socially voted covers category for his rendition of Adele’s “All I Ask.”

The Chainsmokers received 11 nods, including Song of the Year for their hit “Closer” featuring Halsey and Best Duo/Group of the Year.

The awards are intended to celebrate the popular music heard across iHeartMedia radio stations in the past year. Because the media company’s audience has grown, John Sykes, president of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises, says the awards have expanded to show that.

This year, iHeartRadio added 22 more categories than in the past three years. This includes Producer of the Year, Label of the Year and Albums of the Year.

There are also eight socially voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration and Best Fan Army. This gives fans the opportunity to participate. Voting for these awards began on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Voting ends Feb. 24 and the Best Fan Army award ends the night of the show. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 5 at 8 p.m. on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Song of the Year:

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia feat. Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Best Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bored to Death” – Blink-182

“Drak Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

“Ride” – Twenty One Pilots

“Trouble” – Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang Bang” – Green Day

“Drak Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless

“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat

“The Sound of Silence” – Disturbed

Best Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Best Country Song of the Year:

“Church Bells” – Carries Underwood

“Snapback” – Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley

“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Best Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Best Dance Song of the Year:

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Cold Water” – Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber and Mo

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“I Took A Pill in Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

Best Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared

“Controlla” – Drake

“For Free” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

“One Dance” – Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

“Panda” – Desiigner

Best Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

J.Cole

Best R&B Song of the Year:

“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“No Limit” – Usher feat. Young Thug

“Sorry” – Beyonce

“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake

Best R&B Artist of the Year:

Beyonce

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Latin Song of the Year:

“Ay Mi Dios” – IamChino feat. Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana feat. Nicky Jam

“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin

“La Carretera” – Prince Royce

“Ya Me Entere” – Reik feat. Nicky Jam

Best Latin Artist of the Year:

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

Best Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50

“Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro

“Me Esta Gustando” – Banda Los Recosditos

“Por Que Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz

“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de ergio Lizarraga

Best Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga

Banda Los Recoditos

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Remmy Valenzuela

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist:

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Chance the Rapper

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates

Best New Latin Artist:

Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

CNCO

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes

Best New R&B Artist:

Bryson Tiller

Dreezy

Kayle Brianna

Ro James

Best New Regional Mexican Artist:

Adriel Favela

Banda Los Sebastianes

Cheyo Carrillo

Joss Favela

La Septima Banda

Best New Pop Artist:

Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

ZAYN

Producer of the Year:

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Mike Elizondo

The Chainsmokers

Best Lyrics:

“7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia feat. Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

“Scars to Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover” – Adele

“Too Good” – Drake feat. Rihanna

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration:

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia feat. Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake

Best Cover Song

“All I Ask” – Bruno Mars

“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony

“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber

“Hands to Myself” – DNCE

“Here” – Shawn Mendes

“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande

“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson

“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of “The Color Purple”

“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed

“Too Good” – Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie:

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”

“Falling For You” – Ellie Goulding – “Bridget Jone’s Baby”

“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer – “Ghostbusters”

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots – “Suicide Squad”

“Just Like Fire” – P!nk – “Alice Through the Looking Glass

Best Music Video:

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“Formation” – Beyonce

“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay

“I Took a Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN

“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake

“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony

Best Underground Alternative Band:

Hey Violet

Pierce the Veil

PVRIS

Sleeping With Sirens

Tonight Alive

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell:

5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam

Ariana Grande – Arianators

Beyonce – Beyhive

Britney Spears – Britney Army

Demi Lovato – Lovatics

Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers

Justin Bieber – Beliebers

Katy Perry – KatyCats

Lady Gaga – Little Monsters

Rihanna – Rihanna Navy

Selena Gomez – Selenators

Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army

Twenty One Pilots – #twentyonepilots